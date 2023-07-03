Aviation CEOs converge on Lagos to address changing times in industry

The Chief Executive Officers of major aviation agencies and organisations are among the discussants at the forthcoming 27th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), themed ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies.’’ which will hold in Lagos later this month.

Musa Nuhu, the Director-General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) is expected to present the keynote address, while two other CEOs would present papers at the conference.

Some of the CEOs expected at the event include Kabir Mohammed of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Tayib Odunowo; Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace.

Besides, Bernard Bankole, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Travels who is also the Chairman of Association of Aviation Training Organizations (AATOs) in Nigeria and Gabriel Olowo, President of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) are part of the panel of discussants.

Other key dignitaries that would participate at this year’s conference are Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group of Companies, Mansur Matazu, Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Emmanuel Meribole, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Others expected are Obiora Okonkwo; Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines; Alkali Madibbo, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, John Ojikutu; CEO Centurion Aviation Services Ltd, Ikechi Uko, Publisher, Travellers Weekend, and many other key stakeholders.

No fewer than 250 aviation industry professionals cutting across the aviation parastatals, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in Nigeria’s aviation industry are expected to participate at this year’s conference

A statement jointly signed by Chinedu Eze and Albinus Chiedu, the Chairman and Secretary, LAAC Conference Committee, respectively, said that this year’s conference was informed by the emerging changes in approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

The statement hinted further that the programme would feature key presentations from Engr. Akin Olateru, the Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Capt. Roland Iyayi, the CEO TopBrass Aviation and a panel session to address issues bedevilling the sector in line with the theme.

The statement added: “Aviation and allied business organisations have taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by this event to sell their products and services. This 2023 edition presents yet another opportunity.

“There shall be both physical and virtual participation in the conference to enable the participation of stakeholders from across the world.

“Individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in the industry on performance shall equally be honoured with Awards at the LAAC Awards of Excellence segment.”

LAAC is Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective media coverage and practice in the aviation industry.

The LAAC annual conference has over the years made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discussion. This has resulted in tremendously significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.