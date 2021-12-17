Airlines to cancel, delay, divert flights during Christmas over harmattan

Airlines may be cancelling, delaying or diverting flights this Christmas as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted of severe dust haze/fog that will affect safety and efficiency of flight operations.

In a weather advisory circular by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), airlines and pilots were alerted of severe dust haze, early morning fog especially along the coastal areas, which in some instances can reduce horizontal visibility to less than 200 meters during the period of November 2021 to March 2022.

Airlines are also to expect Air-to-ground visibility reduction due to dust haze or fog and aerodrome visibility may fall below the prescribed operating minima and in severe conditions, dust haze can blot out runways, markers and airfield lighting over wide areas making visual navigation extremely difficult or impossible.

Read also: UAE-Nigeria row: Airline operators commend FG

The circular signed by Musa Nuhu, director general NCAA stated that the effects of these conditions on aircraft operations are that flights are bound to be delayed, diverted, or canceled where terminal visibility falls below the prescribed aerodrome operating minima.

In the circular, Nuhu directed traffic controllers to close the airspace when any of these conditions are observed or forecast by NiMet.

He noted that flight crews, operators and Air Traffic Controllers must strictly adhere to published aerodrome weather minima.

“Pilots /Flight Crew Members shall obtain adequate departure-route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMet Aerodrome Methodologist offices and stations prior to flight operations and exercise maximum restraint whenever an adverse weather is observed.

“Operators shall ensure that necessary measures are put in place to cushion the effects of flight delay or cancellations on their passengers,” Nuhu stated in the circular.