Airline operators may get license to import aviation fuel

There are indications that Nigerian Airline Operators would get license to import aviation fuel in order not to be at the mercy of marketers.

This is sequel to the recommendation of the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee investigating the present scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel in the country.

The Committee chaired by Idris Ahmed-Wase in its report presented to the House on Tuesday at plenary made the recommendation as requested by the operators during a meeting on Monday.

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had during the interface, appealed to the lawmakers to direct Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Limited to grant them license to import aviation fuel.

Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of Airpeace who spoke on behalf of the operators maintained that they have the competence to import the required ATK for their operations without any hitches.

Presenting the report, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the House Leader said the NNPC as requested should give airline operators licenses to import petroleum products, particularly ATK and also bring in cheaper products whenever possible.

The Committee also recommended that Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Airline Operators should meet within the next three days and agree on some terms of agreement which is believed will address the problem.

The lawmakers further recommended that in the next three days, ATK should be sold to airline operators at the rate of N500 per litre and later switch to the new formula that’s agreed upon by the stakeholders and airline operators.