Air Peace introduces Opay payment solutions for transactions on IBE platform

Air Peace, West Africa’s largest carrier, has announced the integration of the Opay Payment Service into its Internet Booking Engine (IBE) platform.

This new partnership, featuring diverse payment options such as Bank Card, Opay Wallet, Bank Transfer, and Bank USSD, reinforces Air Peace’s commitment to delivering an enhanced, secure, and seamless payment experience for its customers.

Read also: FG begins payment of withheld salaries to NASU, federal retirees

Commenting on the launch, Ejike Ndiulo, Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, said, “At Air Peace, we are continually evolving to meet our customers’ needs. Integrating the Opay Payment Service into our booking platform aligns with our dedication to providing unparalleled convenience, giving our passengers flexible and secure payment choices in a single interface.”

Ndiulo added, “Our mission has always been to make the travel experience as smooth as possible, and this initiative marks another significant milestone in achieving that goal.”

This collaboration with Opay is part of Air Peace’s broader efforts to optimize the booking and travel experience.

On October 2022, Air Peace launched its partnership with Kalabash to offer Pay-Small-Small, a payment option that allows customers to plan and pay for their flights in stages.

Read also: Firm launches advanced payment solutions to power African business

This innovative approach to payment flexibility enables more people to afford their travels with ease. Also, in October 2022, Air Peace introduced a comprehensive travel insurance product in partnership with AIICO Insurance, underscoring its commitment to customer safety and peace of mind throughout the journey.

Share