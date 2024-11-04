Firm launches advanced payment solutions to power African business

Monieswitch, a payment infrastructure platform, has launched a comprehensive suite of payment solutions tailored to simplify and streamline financial transactions of modern businesses in Africa and beyond.

According to a statement by the company, the platform is designed for small businesses, large corporations and industries, providing a one-stop solution with versatile payment collection methods, efficient payout systems, card payment processing, and multi-branch management capabilities.

“Monieswitch has developer-friendly APIs for seamless integration, allowing businesses to quickly incorporate it into their systems. It also boasts customizable solutions tailored to meet the specific payment needs of individual businesses,” it said.

Speaking about the platform and its efficiency to the growth of businesses, Femi Alabi, chief executive officer, Monieswitch, said. “We are excited to introduce Monieswitch to the African market, our platform is built on robust infrastructure, delivering 99.99% uptime, advanced security, and the capacity to scale businesses as they grow. Monieswitch is designed for startups and large corporations, to cater to the evolving payment needs of businesses across industries.

“The company is committed to driving innovation in the payment landscape with the launch of our payment infrastructure marking a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable solutions. This advanced technology will simplify and provide access for growth and financial inclusion, helping businesses to thrive in a global digital economy.”

The statement further said that the payment platform also promotes scalability by handling increasing volumes of transactions with advanced security that prioritizes the safety of financial data and transactions.

Share