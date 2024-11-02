FG begins payment of withheld salaries to NASU, federal retirees

The Federal Government has started disbursing funds for the previously withheld salaries of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities (NASU).

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement signed by Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations in Abuja.

According to the OAGF, the Federal Government has also released funds for payment of benefits to retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS)

The OAGF confirmed that payments to the Non-Academic Staff of Federal Universities have begun, with many staff members reporting receipt of their salaries.

Share