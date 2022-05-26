What you need to know about Africa Day

Africa Day is a worldwide celebration of Africans and people of African descent. It is observed every year to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) which was created on 25 May 1963.

It is an opportunity for Africans to remember that on May 25, 1963, 32 African countries signed the Charter of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which later evolved into the African Union (AU). Only 30 of them were independent of colonial rule at the time.

The charter called for greater unity among African countries to support the independence of African countries from colonialism and inequity and promoted economic and political cooperation with a vision that all people on the continent would live freely.

It provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made by the African Union in achieving its goals, especially with regard to protecting the human rights and freedoms of Africans.

Read also: What does the future hold for African Arbitration?

Africa Day has evolved into Africa Month, which is celebrated throughout the month of May and has become a day of celebration for Africans and people of African descent all over the world.

This year’s celebration provides an opportunity to celebrate the socio-economic achievements of the continent and in line with the African Union theme for the year 2022 “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and food security on the African Continent”.

The festival’s objective, which was established in 1963, is for Africa to achieve inclusive and sustainable development and also unite to promote the welfare and well-being of its people.

The festival is proudly celebrating African Art, culture, entertainment, creativity, historical sites, and communities.

The celebration promotes the African food market, business talks, music festival, and fashion & craft district presented by both established and young aspiring creatives across Africa.

Africa Day celebrations are covered at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Brussels, and Burkina Faso in the AU Monthly Bulletin.