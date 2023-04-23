Ten must-read books for World Book Day 2023

According to Theodor Seuss Geisel, an American children’s author, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn the more places you’ll go.”

There are millions of incredible books out there, and there’s a perfect reading genre for everyone. Reading books makes a lot of difference in a person’s life; hence it is believed that readers are leaders; and that the moment one stops reading, he begins to die.

In commemoration of World Book Day, herein are BusinessDay’s ten must-read books for the season.

Choose to Change

The book ‘Choose to Change was written by Amy McConnell Franklin.

In this book, Franklin gave a step-by-step teaching guide for fostering emotional intelligence in the classroom.

He wrote the book to help teachers and school systems begin to create more compassionate, interactive, safe, and successful school environments.

“Teaching EI practices in our school programme sends the message that how we treat one another is as important as how well we read and write.

I cannot imagine a school programme without EI. In today’s world, assuring students have a vocabulary and skill set for emotional success must be seen as part of the academic expectations.”

“Implementing the Emotional Intelligence curriculum at Anansi Charter School has empowered teachers to respond more creatively and thoughtfully to students’ needs.

It has reduced disciplinary referrals, freed time for instruction, and increased students’ availability and engagement with their learning.”

At the Heart of Leadership

This book written by Joshua Freedman shares how a person could get results with Emotional Intelligence (EI).

Where other books tell you about emotional intelligence, this book provides the roadmap to put it in action.

This book shows you how to lead more effectively by engaging your own and your people’s emotions.

There are a handful of people in the world who have proven experience raising organisational performance with emotional intelligence. Freedman is one of the leaders.

Using stories and data from his work around the world with organisations such as the US Marine Corps, Schlumberger, and FedEx, Freedman provides a practical guide to this critical topic.

At the Heart of Leadership delivers a compelling case for leaders to attend to their own and their people’s emotions as a critical asset for optimal performance.

Being the Best Version of You

Charlotte Moore in this book gave a vivid insight on how one can create to his or her personal support on his journey to develop and master his Emotional Intelligence.

Using the tools of 6seconds.org to strengthen your emotional muscle is the key to the pathway of “Being the best version of you.”

The value of this journal was demonstrated by the fact that all individuals that recently started coaching, chose to purchase the journal to enhance their experience. In addition, many that have already undergone the coaching also chose to purchase the journal.

Forgive Yourself These Tiny Acts of Self-Destruction

Jared Singer wrote the book in 2019, and it is sold at N8,350.

With work that ranges from the laugh-out-loud funny to the silence and rage of loss, Forgive Yourself These Tiny Acts of Self-Destruction is a must-read.

This is a collection of work that asks itself for forgiveness while becoming an instruction manual on how readers can follow suit. These complex and passionate poems make space for a narrative about the self in the wake of destruction.

It explores American culture and examines how Singer’s identity as a Jewish American underpins daily life. This book tells us that forgiveness has the power to grant a release from the shame we carry about our decisions.

Forgive Yourself was written from a place of vulnerability and pushes us towards compassion for the person we are with the most, ourselves.

What I Learned from the Trees

Lauren E. Bowman, a 34-year-old writer born and raised among the gulf of Mexico marshes and sweeping oaks of north Florida, USA shared her experience of what she learned from the trees. It is sold at $18.00, about N8,460.

What I Learned from the Trees delves into the intricate relationship between humans and nature, and how these often overlooked, everyday interactions affect us as individuals, families, and communities.

With a backbone rooted in primordial imagery and allegory, and a focus on how the growing disconnect with our own wants, needs and fears creates deeper divides in our relationships, this collection is notably relevant to today’s society and the struggles we face with the ever-expanding detachment between humans and the natural world.

Things Fall Apart

Chinua Achebe wrote the book in 1958. Things Fall Apart is the debut novel by the Nigerian. It depicts pre-colonial life in the southeastern part of the country and the invasion by Europeans during the late 19th century.

It depicts the need for development communication as against information dumping adopted by the colonial masters then. The book portrays the need to understand people’s culture, values, and beliefs, among others even in face of good intentions, or else the good intentions will be construed to be evil.

The summary of the book tells readers about a man named Okonkwo. It foretells the tragedy which occurs at the end of the story. Through the summary of things fall apart, we learn about the downfall of an individual as well as a society.

The story depicts how a determined, recognised, and valued African faces a downfall. Similarly, his tribe also suffers the same. The Igbo society was peaceful and pure initially but crumbled by the end. Thus, we see the story as a record of things falling apart for Okonkwo as well as his community.

Our Husband has Gone Mad Again

Our husband has gone mad again is an award-winning noted playwright written by Ola Rotimi, and published in 1999.

It takes a comic swipe at ideological misfits and opportunists who strut the ever-accommodating political landscape of contemporary Africa.

In the story, a former military Major, takes to politics and his motives have far more to do with vanity than patriotism, and his attempts to adapt to a situation he hardly comprehends produce highly comic results.

His predicament is complicated by the unexpected arrival of his American wife who discovers two more marriages contracted without her knowledge and her husband beset by political problems.

Purpose Driven Life

Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren is a bestseller that has transformed many lives.

In the book, Warren reiterated that human beings are not on the earth by accident. God had every mankind in mind, and he planned him/her for his purposes. These purposes he said will extend far beyond the few years one will spend on earth.

“You were made to last forever! You must begin with God, your Creator, and his reasons for creating you. You were made by God and for God, and until you understand that, life will never make sense,” he said.

This book will help you understand why you are alive and God’s amazing plan for you, both here and now, and for eternity.

Knowing God’s purpose for creating you will reduce your stress, focus your energy, simplify your decisions, give meaning to your life, and, most importantly, prepare you for eternity.

This is a book of hope and challenge that you will read and re-read, and it will be a classic treasured by generations to come.

The Leader of OZ

Kelvin Gazzara and Murtuza Ali Lakhani, authored this amazing book in 2011. It was inspired by the enchanting story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, this “light-hearted, but not lightweight” parable shows how each one of us can transform a complacent and conflicted workplace to one that embodies inspiration and empowerment.

The authors tried to evaluate one’s own leadership style using the integrated assessment tool as the 101 secrets. Along this journey, one is to challenge his/her brain, heart, and nerve to gain wisdom as he/her creates his/her own new land of OZ.

The authors believe that everyone in an organisation from day one should not only be given the opportunity to lead, but also be expected to lead.

Leading people is not a trivial matter. Leadership is a skill and talent that can be cultivated given the right focus and resources.

Home is Not a Country

Safia Elhillo wrote the book in 2022 from the acclaimed poet featured on Forbes Africa’s “30 under 30” list, this powerful novel-in-verse captures one girl, caught between cultures, on an unexpected journey to face the ephemeral girl she might have been.

Woven with moments of lyrical beauty, this is a tender meditation on family, belonging, and home.

Nima wishes she were someone else. She doesn’t feel understood by her mother, who grew up in a different land. She doesn’t feel accepted in her suburban town; yet somehow, she isn’t different enough to belong elsewhere.

Her best friend, Haitham, is the only person with whom she can truly be herself. Until she can’t, and suddenly her only refuge is gone.