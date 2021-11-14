Pan African Music Fashion Runway holds Dec. 4 in Lagos

Plans have been concluded for this year’s edition of Pan African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (#GCAA).

The event which is scheduled to take place on 4th of December, 2021 in Lagos is the 7th in its series and would be held virtual and physical.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos to herald the event, Managing Director/CEO of NMO Management Limited, Ngozi Omambala, organizers of the program, described the annual event as Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand.

Omambala maintained that the show would be held strictly under Covid-19 health protocols and added that it would showcase a cultural platform that blends contemporary Pan African designers.

According to her, it would also feature international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence.

In her words: “It will be streamed live via social media as we did last year and it was a successful show. Last year’s event opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience. The challenges and unprecedented nature of the 2020 pandemic are still although to a lesser degree apparent.

“Our priority is to produce in a safe environment, the first-class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers, and international runway models.

“Our invaluable experience and hindsight give us the unique privilege to create and deliver an event without compromising on entertainment value.”

On “The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement,” the NMO boss said it was an award platform program that honours trailblazers and pioneers, recognizing their significant contribution to the creative industry.

Highlighting music fashion runway ambassadors, she said that for the first time in its history, Music Fashion Runway had selected two ambassadors, Kemi Amusan and Nelson Oghenekewe, adding that they were veterans of the international runway circuit and #MFR platform from its early inception.

“Both have risen to walk international runways to high acclaim and are winners of #MFR model of the year award 2020. The two campaign ambassadors were destined for the big billboard with their stunning campaign visual for 7th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award #GCAA,” said Omambala.

On NMO management youth empowerment initiative tagged, “Golden Break Through (GBT) Auditions”, she described it as youth empowerment and social responsibility hunt initiative, “GBT auditions #MFR model search 2021 as with last year, two upcoming models will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to kick start their modeling careers walking the #MFR 2021 catwalk,” she noted.

Also, she revealed that the host of the event would be an iconic award-winning broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus OBE.

Giving a brief history of the Emmanus, she said: “The international face of fashion is an art, culture and entertainment correspondent. She made her mark as one of the main presenters of ‘The Clothes Show’ the BBC’s iconic flagship fashion program for five years, watched by millions of viewers. Her impressive career history to date spans television and radio journalism, having interviewed the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama to name a few.

“In 2019, Brenda Emmanus of Afro Caribbean descent was awarded OBE from HRH Queen of England for her services to broadcasting and diversity and received an honorary Doctorate in 2020. She has a passion for supporting women in business.

“NMO Management is honoured and filled with pride to welcome Brenda Emmanus OBE as host of 7th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway show 2021. She adds priceless value to an already successful proudly African entertainment platform. Her involvement further opens up the Diaspora and its connectivity across the UK, Europe, the USA, and beyond, proudly showcasing Africa to the world,’’ she said.