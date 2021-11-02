Franklin Odaro wins BIC Africa Arts Master Prize

BIC Crystal has announced Franklin Odaro as winner of the 2021 BIC Africa Arts Master competition in Nigeria and 3rd place in Africa with the young Nigerian visual artist smiling home with $US500 prize. As well, Andrew Nathan emerged 2nd position in Nigeria and 3rd place in Africa, with a $US300 prize.

The two visual young Nigerian artists were announced on Thursday in Lagos at a media conference/prize presentation ceremony organised by the management of BIC Crystal Ball Pen company in Nigeria.

The competition is part of BIC’s social corporate responsibility to give back to the society through promotion of arts not only in Nigeria, by celebrating great talents in arts in Nigeria and Africa.

With the prize, the global giant company, which has been promoting arts for many years, wants to give young ambitious artists a platform to showcase their potentials and make exploits in the art industry.

The ceremony also had the presence of winners of the 2019 and 2020 editions respectively, Aboudou Fatibu Akinde, a visual artist from the Republic of Benin and Hasssn Jamiu Olamilekan, who came 1st in Nigeria but 4th in Africa.

Interestingly, both winners are from Edo State South-South region of Nigeria. While Franklin Odaro is an industrial trainee (IT) program student currently studying Business Administration at Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Andrew Nathan on the other hand, is a graduate of Accounting from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

The title for Odaro’s work is: “Entranced”. According to him, his work is inspired by a contemporary Nigerian artist, Olawale Sobanjo. It tells about a Yoruba mythology in which he wanted to convey his story through the BIC Africa Master Art competition.

“My work inspiration came from one Sobanjo. I felt a deep connection in the work on this piece. I try to create soulfulness and I wanted to tell my story through the BIC art competition.” Odaru explained.

Odaro, who said it took him two months to complete his work, expressed surprise when he was selected as a successful competitor from among myriads of artists in Nigeria who participated in the competition.

Odaro expressed gratitude that BIC Crystal has played a vital role in his art career as “BIC pulled the trigger in my artwork.”

Odaro spoke about his philosophy in art, “I love doing art. It’s my call and I intend to continue in the business.”

Andrew Nathan titled his work, “The Value of the Naira”, which explains the value the Nigerian youths attach to money, saying money can come from ugly or good sources; money can lose value with time.

Nathan’s work is painted in blue colour, which he explained gave him the value he wanted.

The visual artist said it was not difficult for him to discover his talent in arts because he has the talent, adding that the BIC Crystal company has given him an opportunity to excel in art.

Speaking on the competition, Guillaume Groves, general manager, LSNL Nigeria, noted that the competition is the company’s way of giving back to the society by promoting arts both in Nigeria and Africa at large. He added that the BIC crystal pen has been a tool in the hands of artists.

According to him, through the competition, the artists’ works are judged, as they are encouraged to participate in the future editions.

He stressed that BIC has distinguished itself with quality products for its 70 years of existence in Nigeria.

“The value of money is the best we can find in the market and BIC is out to give you value for your money.”

He noted that his company has waded through challenges over the years and still remains the best as a family name in Nigeria.