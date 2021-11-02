Montblanc collaborates with Oliver Enwonwu, visual artist, on a limited series of notebooks

For over a century, Montblanc’s writing instruments have been the symbol of the art of writing. Driven by its passion for craftsmanship and creativity, Montblanc provides elegant, sophisticated and innovative creations in the fields of fine watchmaking, fine leather, new technologies and accessories. As part of its long tradition of supporting arts and culture, the Maison collaborated with renowned Nigerian artist Oliver Enwonwu to personalise 40 of Montblanc’s fine stationery notebooks, as part of the celebrations around its newly launched Lagos store.

Oliver Enwonwu is a well-recognised leader in the Nigerian arts and culture sector and is the president of the Society of Nigerian Artists, the umbrella professional body for all practicing visual artists in Nigeria. Enwonwu holds a Master’s degree with distinction from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He comes from a long line of artists; his grandfather was a reputable traditional sculptor and his father Ben, widely celebrated as Africa’s pioneer modernist. He has spoken about the global art market at international conferences and participated in over fifteen exhibitions, including his recent, sold-out solo show in Lagos, ‘Politics of Representation’.

Read also: Heritage Bank unveils Octiplus app targeting with wealth management features

“Montblanc is a high-end brand synonymous with luxury, art and design. The company’s berthing in Lagos is therefore most welcome when one considers Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage dating from the world-renowned Nok terracottas and Benin bronzes, to the pioneering modernists like Ben Enwonwu and Yusuf Grillo. As an artist myself, it’s a great pleasure to identify with Montblanc in continuing their now well-known tradition of not only celebrating posthumously, iconic novelists and poets like Jules Verne but also in partnering with leading creatives all over the world to explore the synergy between excellent craftsmanship and art,” Enwonwu said.

Friends of the Maison were privileged to view Enwonwu’s creative process live at the event, as he imbued the notebooks with his strong, figurative style. A select group of 40 individuals will receive these objets d’art – Montblanc’s signature fine stationery notebooks, crafted with the finest Saffiano leather, resplendent with Enwonwu’s powerful portraiture.

Speaking on the development, Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director, Polo Luxury, stated: “We are delighted to have Oliver Enwonwu here today. Like Montblanc, he has a heritage of pushing the frontiers and he embodies the excellence in craftsmanship that the brand is renowned for.”

The new Montblanc boutique, located at The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos, offers an immersive retail experience with dedicated areas for watches, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories and Montblanc’s growing range of technology devices. It also includes a collector’s corner, showcasing a number of sought-after collector pieces that will generate interest across the continent, and an immersive ink bar experience offering customers the chance to test the full spectrum of Montblanc writing instruments, nibs and inks.