Flutterwave partners Flytime on festival to honour rich cultural heritage

The Flytime Group partnered with Flutterwave, Africa’s payments technology company, to present FLYTIME FEST2022 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on December 21st, 22nd, and 24th, to provide a dynamic entertainment lineup that honors the rich tapestry of Nigerian popular culture, both past and present.

As part of the collaboration with FLYTIME FEST, Flutterwave, a global company with strong Nigerian roots, will power all payments during the festival.

According to Ifeoluwa Orioke, Chief Commercial Officer of Flutterwave, December in Nigeria is full of love, joy, and laughter. It’s a time to reflect on the past year with those who are important to us. It’s also a chance to celebrate and support the spread of Nigerian culture through entertainment, the arts, and other initiatives.

“We’re excited to be working with Flytime to create this awesome experience in celebration of our roots and heritage”. She added.

She went on to say that each day of the Multi-festival is filled with carefully curated line-ups for fans of contemporary entertainment experiences.

Some of the Nigerian artist that have seen perform in previous year at FLYTIME FEST are Ne-Yo, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Fireboy, Rema, Femi Kuti, Bobby Brown, Trey Songz, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Megan Thee Stallion, Mase, Boyz Ii Men, Bell Biv Devoe, Koffee, Tion Wayne, Lancey Foux, Kizz Daniel, D’Banj, Wande Coal, Olamide, 2baba, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Basket Mouth, P-Square, Mavin All-Stars, Ckay and many others.