Glo “Festival of Joy” promo to reward subscribers with mouth-watering prizes

Starting from the huge success and acceptance of its “Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo” in 2021, Globacom has set aside more mouth-watering prizes for subscribers in the 2022 edition tagged Glo “Festival of Joy” promo.

The proudly Nigerian telecoms operator is giving out 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines, and 1,000 rechargeable fans, amongst others in this year’s End of Year promo.

Details of the new promo will be presented to the public at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, as the company formally flagged off the commencement of the Glo “Festival of Joy”.

Explaining how the promo mechanics work, the company disclosed in a statement made available to the press that to take part in the promo, “voice and data subscribers only have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge between N3,000 and N15,000 (voice and data during the promo period) and be eligible to win the prizes on offer. The more recharges they make, the higher the chances of winning”.

The company said that to win the grand prize oprizenits of 3-bedroom houses, subscribers need to make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period.

Globacom also noted in the statement that it is always at home empowering its subscribers. “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before-experienced promo.”

“There will be draws for the various prizes in Lagos as well as other cities including Abuja, Port, Harcourt, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Jos, and Warri, the company disclosed.

In 2021, as part of the company’s commemoration of its 18th anniversary, Globacom delighted subscribers with its Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, which availed hundreds of Nigerians amazing prizes, with the top winners going home with brand new Kia Rio cars.