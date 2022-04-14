Enjoy exciting Easter at Marriott hotels in Nigeria

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are set to deliver the most unforgettable Easter for families and friends to relax, bond and rejuvenate.

According to Noemi Delgado, cluster director of sales & marketing for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, “Easter presents great opportunities for families and friends to get together and share special moments.

Therefore, we are delighted to announce that our three hotels in Nigeria have creatively organised a variety of compelling offerings for both accommodation as well as food and beverage packages for the forthcoming holiday weekend. Our room packages are curated for couples, families and friends looking for the perfect tranquil getaway with all the perks that enrich the mind and body.

We are excited to invite guests to enjoy our special staycation offerings with discounts and offers that include; breakfast deals, complimentary WIFI access, express entry to our transformative recreational facilities and free children’s dining for kid’s 0-6 years, while 7-12 year olds eat at half price.”

On the food and beverage front, Delgado noted that all the three properties will treat diners to enriching and fun filled Easter Sunday brunches on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022.

“Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja will offer an elevated Sunday brunch at the Koriko & Co restaurant and the Azure terrace. Easter brunch will consist of delicious varieties and a complimentary glass of wine. A live band will ensure that guests feel inspired and entertained throughout the afternoon.

We encourage everyone to bring the family along for an “egg-citing” brunch consisting of buffet favorites.

At Sheraton Lagos Hotel, our teams have put together an unbeatable package deal on rooms and an enriching Easter Sunday Brunch offer which will take place at the Pumpkin Leaf Restaurant. Our Easter buffet spread is sure to entice the palate so everyone can relish the menu with their loved ones,” she explained.

The elaborate buffet spread, according to her, will include a live cooking station with local and intercontinental cuisine on offer, while diners who arrive will be offered a refreshing welcome drink and a glass of sparkling wine. “We have created the opportunity for families to bond over face painting, virtual games, mc games, egg hunts and splash tag at the kid’s corner to unlock amazing moments for everyone.

“A live band will provide the much needed relaxation and entertainment for the pleasure of all patrons while the kid’s corner will feature a DJ.

Our teams have equally organized an exciting Easter egg hunt for our in-house guests, with several prizes to be won, just to keep the Easter spirit alive,” says the cluster director.

As well, the team at Sheraton Abuja Hotel will be glad to welcome all visitors to a memorable Easter Weekend getaway experience, amid a compelling Easter weekend discount room package for everyone.

“Our Easter Sunday Brunch offer at Papillion Restaurant is the perfect treat for families and friends. We will display an enhanced Easter Sunday brunch buffet spread which will include; barbeque stations with sizzling grills & cuts, a live cooking station with local & intercontinental cuisine on offer and a Kid’s Easter delight corner alongside great entertainment from a DJ.

“Guests will equally enjoy the privilege of a free swim per paying diner.

We look forward to delivering the most vibrant and memorable Easter experience for families and friends this holiday.

“At Marriott Hotels we create memories to ensure our customers keep coming back for more. We cannot wait to deliver the transformative mood of Easter to everyone,” Delgado concluded.