Dubai to host Expo 2020, offering cultural experiences from over 190 countries

Dubai prepares to host Expo 2020, the most global Expo ever offering unrivalled cultural experiences from more than 190 countries.

The event tagged the world’s largest and most impactful event to ever hold in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, is set to hold from 1st October 2021 to 31st, March 2022.

With Expo 2020’s theme of ”Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, as well as one or more of its sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

The UAE services and business sectors, spearheaded by the hotel, travel and tourism industry, have been working tirelessly to make visitors to Expo enjoy a safe, inspiring and unforgettable experience during the six-month world event.

In light of the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, hotels have begun to allocate packages and extended stay offers specifically for visitors to the exhibition. The Dubai hotel sector is building more hotels despite the challenge and impact of COVID-19 on global tourism and travel.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest cultural gathering in the world and will provide inspiring experiences for 182 days. More than 200 entities will contribute to these experiences, including countries, multilateral organisation, companies, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors, to create a version that is the largest and most diverse.

Selected events will hold on a daily and recurring basis across Expo 2020’s world-class venues such as the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Al Wasl Plaza, which houses the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Expo 2020 attendees will experience a carefully curated potpourri of events and entertainment all through the course of the expo.

There would be international celebrations: events that reflect the diversity of global cultures and themes, national and honour days, entertainments, programs geared towards the people, planet, business and other special events for participants. Weeks have been allotted to focus on key areas of human existence such a space, climate and biodiversity, urban and rural development, tolerance and inclusivity, knowledge and learning.

Culinary aficionados and foodies visiting Expo 2020 and Dubai’s neighbourhoods will be well catered for during their visit to the city. With more than 200 nationalities calling the city home, Dubai is a melting pot of cultures and flavours and home to thousands of unique restaurants and cafes.

One of the best ways to get under the skin of a destination is through its cuisine, and with a plethora of fine dining restaurants and outposts helmed by international celebrity chefs, alongside street food concepts and an extensive homegrown culinary scene, there is plenty for visitors to sink their teeth into.

Whoever you are and whatever you do, there is definitely something for everyone at the Expo 2020.

It can be best described as having the world in one place with most inspiring architectures: largest 360 projection surface in the world, 90+ uniquely designed pavilions, most inventive ideas: first rope-less, elevator, sensitive radio telescope and the world’s greatest shows.