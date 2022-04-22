Bonvoy: Smart choice for business traveller

As most countries relax travel restrictions, occasioned by the once ravaging pandemic, the world is on the move again.

As more businesses are recovering, set to re-engage their partners, amid need to travel, it also signals that it is time to move again for the business and corporate traveller. However, as economies are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, and companies are still cutting costs, especially travel expenses; it is time to travel smart.

Well, Marriott International is offering budding travellers the opportunity to travel better, save more and experience more with its Marriott Bonvoy.

The new Marriott Bonvoy is a unified reward programme of the world’s largest hotel group.

It incorporated Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), into a single and harmonised programme.

There are many benefits for the truly smart traveller as Bonvoy gives Marriott’s 110 million members access to the largest, most extraordinary and diverse collection of properties in the world, to seamlessly book, earn and redeem their points across 29 participating brands and 6500 hotels in 127 countries and territories.

As well, the new programme offers the best of the three rewards programmes. While Marriott Rewards offered great rewards for all guests, particularly for members with a modest number of stays, SPG provided particularly attractive rewards for travelers at the upper tiers. Under Bonvoy, Marriott has stepped up its game by combining the best of both, with attractive offerings at each tier. In addition, Bonvoy increases the number of points earned for each dollar spent and offers additional opportunities for members to earn points.

The loyalty programme is unmatched in the world because of the additional 110,000 new experiences on Moments in 1000 destinations and Moments Live, a collection of premiere musical and culinary events powered by Marriot’s partnerships with iconic brands.

Also, members of the loyalty programme who love to travel to pursue their passions or seeking out incredible experiences that will last a lifetime can share with friends and family and on social media.

In Nigeria, members can take advantage of the unified loyalty programme at the five Marriott International hotels including; Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Sheraton Abuja Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, Le Meridien Ogeyi Place and Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja; the hotels participating in Bonvoy programme and members can earn and redeem their points while staying at these hotels.