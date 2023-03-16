Guns speak louder than votes in Nigeria’s democracy

The governorship election is a few days or hours ahead. In Rivers State, guns will as usual speak louder than votes to name the next governor, as may also be the case in some other states of Nigeria.

Already, a chief in the Ogoni area, known as Gani Togba, is in the news. He is said to have been attacked by unknown gunmen.

The man described as a peacemaker (though in some quarters he is a troublemaker) is said to have been visited with violence, and gunshot spoke out his name in rhythmic staccato. Result! He is now in critical condition in the hospital.

A kinsman (name withheld) has already described what happened to Togba as unnecessary, lugubrious, barbaric, exasperating and unacceptable.

Also, an aspiring lawmaker in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers has just been kidnapped.

The kinsmen who broke the news said details would be released later on March 15, 202. In that axis, many politicians were killed in 2014/15.

Just on March 13, 2023, a bus driver was allegedly beaten to death by a taskforce in the state over extortion that goes on daily on the roads. An observer said: “We have wasted much blood in this state”.

Many believe that goons that help in elections are settled with taskforce jobs of all types. Their muscles still bulge through their uniforms, evidence of what they truly do for a living.

Some of the hitmen may not be ordinary goons. Some have university degrees and ought to be gentlemen in offices.

In Rivers State, the attacks get worse as election day approaches. Key opponents are targeted to knock out their strong pillars before final voting arrangements.

Before the presidential elections in Rivers State, many incidents of attacks were reported, with the police doing little or nothing.

Each morning, reports came about dynamite attacks in the home of one opposition politician in the state.

The police did little.

One morning, one Destiny Iganibo, a member of an organisation called Grassroots Development Initiative, which was founded by the state governor before he became the governor, was allegedly caught throwing dynamite into somebody’s residence in Port Harcourt.

What is known is that in the process, the man died. Sources said he was a graduate, married to two wives and with six children.

The source said: “From the day the shameless incident happened till today, I haven’t heard or seen any condolence visit to the family by the people he worked for! The two wives have become widows! The six kids have become fatherless! His parents are left with pains! The family grieving all alone.

“They are left to fend for themselves! No one wants to openly or privately identify with his family! Those of you who still want to sacrifice your lives for a politician, hope this would help.”