Take pride in rice farming, Anambra farmer urges youths

A rice miller in Anambra State, Akai Egwuonwu has urged youths to take interest in rice farming and production to address the problems of unemployment and food insecurity in the country.

Egwuonwu, the managing director of Stine Industries, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen at Amichi-Nnewi, described rice farming as one of the most profitable and lucrative businesses in the country and should be encouraged among youths to build the nation’s economy.

He said for every N1million invested in rice production, one can double that money within three months.

“It is sad that our youths do not want to get involved in agriculture but we need to keep encouraging them by telling them that agriculture is an enterprising business and there are modern technologies that can be used and you will not look dirty.

Read Also: CBN distributes N820m worth of inputs to Ekiti rice farmers

“I need to state that, for every N1million invested in agriculture, such as rice production, within three months you can double that money because that is the gestation period for rice.

“Rice is one of the most consumed staple foods in Nigeria and even globally. So, it moves faster in sales than any other crop.

“If we have more youths taking interest, it will improve rice production in Nigeria to complement production of high quality rice to compete with imported ones,” he said.

Egwuonwu also urged the Federal Government to prioritise investing and training youths in rice production to reduce poverty and unemployment as well as increase food security and economic growth in the country.

According to him, agriculture is the backbone of any country serious about economic development and the welfare of its citizens.

“In the Western countries, Agriculture is the second highest provider of employment after the government. So, it is an area our government should consider critically,” he said.

Egwuonwu said that his company’s milling machine had the capacity of producing 440 tons of rice per day which is about 8000 to 10,000 50kg bags of rice and 300,000 bags yearly.