Expert calls for increased utilisation of agrivoltaics to drive food production

In light of increasing energy demand and the growing land displacement occurrences in the agricultural sector, Femi Oye, chief executive officer (CEO), OneWattSolar, has championed agrivoltaics to promote sustainable energy and agriculture.

According to him, Nigeria can explore agrivoltaics, given the numerous important projects being initiated, which include crop cultivation, livestock grazing, aquaculture, greenhouse farming, and oil palm plantation development throughout the country.

“I am convinced that agrivoltaics presents a viable solution to the intricate challenge of aligning energy production with agricultural activities,” Oye said.

“There is much to learn from the experiences of other nations that have successfully implemented agrivoltaics, which can enhance food production, stimulate economic growth, foster sustainable energy practices, and yield environmental advantages,” he added.

Oye noted that Nigeria benefits from significant sunlight and expansive agricultural areas that can effectively utilise solar energy while maintaining crop yields.

Furthermore, he pointed out that agrivoltaics integrates established agricultural practices, including crop production, livestock farming, and fisheries, at this moment optimising the use of land resources.

Oye stressed that deploying agrivoltaics would align with the government’s efforts to support the global initiative for decentralised renewable energy generation, which reduces dependence on centralised power grids, particularly in rural communities.

“By supporting local government councils in their efforts to partner with farmers, we can significantly increase the adoption of agrivoltaics in rural areas through appropriate policies and investments,” he noted.

Adding that, “the success of our energy transition hinges on the Federal Government’s collaboration with local authorities to expedite the deployment of renewable energy.”

The chief executive officer called for policy measures to facilitate the development of agrivoltaics projects, advocating for increased subsidies, incentives, and financial assistance.

Also, he encouraged farmers to embrace agrivoltaics, noting that it would enhance their income and crop yields while contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering adaptation.

Agrivoltaics which is the practice of merging agricultural activities with solar energy generation, employing solar photovoltaic panels on the same plots of arable land, has been successfully implemented across the globe, including in Europe, the United States, and certain regions of Asia.

