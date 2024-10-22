Adbond commits sustainable practices to address food insecurity

Adbond Harvest and Homes, an agro-to-home real estate firm, says it is committed to sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and provide affordable housing.

Oluwagbemiga Adekoya, Adbond’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), said his company’s efforts would complement the initiatives of the authorities, thereby “promoting sustainability and national development”.

“We’re revolutionising the real estate and agricultural sectors with innovative Agro-to-Home concept,” he said during the activity in commemoration of the organisation’s 8th anniversary recently.

“Established eight years ago, Adbond has carved a niche by offering clients a unique opportunity to invest in agricultural land that will be transformed into residential properties, providing a dual benefit of food security and real estate equity,” Adekoya said.

According to him, with over 1,000 acres of land sold to date, Adbond have gained a strong reputation for trust, excellence, and transparency.

“The company’s agricultural projects, managed by expert “Agro Developers,” are focused on maximising land productivity.”

“Adbond’s commitment to sustainability and national development is evident in its efforts to promote sustainable farming practices, ensure food security, and provide affordable housing.”

The CEO said the real estate firm has made significant investments in youth empowerment in a bid to curb unemployment in Nigeria’s most critical demographics.

“Through its e-staff initiative, the company has enabled over 2,000 virtual staff from around the world to contribute to its operations,” Adekoya said.

He added that Adbond is actively engaged in empowering Nigerian youths through programmes that target the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps in four states, providing valuable insights and investments opportunities to young graduates.

Although the federal government has announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on the importation of food commodities to mitigate the impact of the high food prices, housing deficit is still a major challenge in the country.

Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, had said an annual spend of N5.5 trillion would be required to build about 550,000 housing units annually over the next 10 years to solve the problem in the country.

