FAO warns of worsening food insecurity in Nigeria as devastating floods continue

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has raised the alarm over the escalating floods in Nigeria, which are exacerbating the already deteriorating food insecurity situation in the country.

According to the FAO, these floods, which have affected 29 states, are displacing thousands, destroying farmland and claiming lives. “As of early September, more than 2.5 million people have been impacted, with around 200 000 displaced,” Koffy Dominique Kouacou, FAO representative ad interim, said in a statement.

According to Kouacou, the FAO is deeply concerned about the potential for increased hunger, as nearly 31.8 million Nigerians are already at risk of acute food insecurity. He stated further that urgent coordinated action is needed to avert a worsening humanitarian disaster across Nigeria.

“The floods continue to push vulnerable communities deeper into poverty, and the widespread loss of farmland will severely affect food security,” Kouacou stated.

He disclosed that as of September 10, 2024, FAO had recorded 1.3 million hectares (ha) of land submerged, including 558 000 ha of cropland across the country. He stated further that floodwaters are expected to continue rising further as rivers swell and dams approach their maximum capacity, which will further threaten communities across Northern Nigeria.

Kouacou stated further that the upcoming October, November 2024 analysis of the Cadre Harmonisé will further quantify the floods’ impact on food security and nutrition in Nigeria and the region. “Enhanced infrastructure, improved early warning systems and rapid response mechanisms are crucial to addressing the crisis and building long-term resilience.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that the northeast and west are at imminent risk of further flooding. NEMA had identified Borno, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara, as states most at risk.