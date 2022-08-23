P&G, BoI partner on SME academy

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Nigeria has once again partnered with the Bank of Industry and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment (FMIT) to host an annual SME Academy.

The programme is a continuation of the agreement made with the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2019.

This year’s session will see hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) trained on essential business skills aimed at improving the standard of the goods and services they provide.

The programme, a demonstration of commitment to the SME sector in Nigeria, aims to ensure longevity and facilitate the integration of these SMEs into global value chains.

The theme of this year’s academy is ‘SMEs – The Drivers of Post-Covid Economic Recovery & Growth’. The conference, which concluded Tuesday, included a plenary session that explored the important role that SMEs in Nigeria will play in a post-COVID economy.

Read also: P&G partners BoI to empower SMEs through skilled academy

Mokutima Ajileye, P&G Nigeria’s managing director said, “As we move into a post-pandemic world, we have seen the needs of businesses – both big and small – change drastically and it’s important that we all take the time to adjust our skills accordingly.”

“Organisations like P&G have the opportunity to provide key insights to local SMEs into what bigger corporations are looking for in a post-pandemic era, allowing for smoother integration into the global value chain,” she said in a statement.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, a representative of the Bank of Industry said that while the pandemic was a time of economic struggle, the potential for SMEs to play a crucial role in economic recovery in Nigeria cannot be ignored.

“There are many opportunities that we encourage local SMEs to take advantage of – for their benefit and for the greater economy as a whole,” the statement stated.

Covering topics including, Selling Skills, Digital Tools for SMEs, Tax Compliance, and Export Incentives, the two-day event was a great demonstration of the power and importance of key stakeholder partnerships.

P&G and BOI remain committed not only to the partnership agreement of 2019, but also to the general upskilling and sustainable development of local businesses in Nigeria.