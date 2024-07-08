Oyo trains farmers to boost food production

…each gets two acres of farmland, free inputs

The Oyo State Government has launched a comprehensive training program for farmers in rural communities as part of its continued efforts to enhance food security.

The government selected 62 farmers from different local governments in the state and will undergo training in good Agricultural practices in different farming enterprises for the next one year.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development while declaring the training open at the Oyo State- IITA Youth Incubation Park Centre, Awe, said that the program aims to reduce unemployment and increase food production, with 62 participants selected from various rural communities undergoing intensive training to enhance their agricultural skills and knowledge.

While saying that the program was first of its kind in the state’s history under Governor Seyi Makinde’s tenure, he emphasized that the training programme that will be taken to Communities and villages in Oyo State is aimed at promoting good agricultural practices, increasing food production and food security in the state.

He disclosed that each participant was allocated two acres of farmland as demonstration farm, and are also given free inputs like maize seed, cassava stems, and herbicides amongst others. With over 200 acres of maize farm already cultivated within the Oyo State-IITA Youth Incubation Park Centre, Awe. The commissioner said the initiative is expected to ensure food sufficiency in the coming months.

Also, Christianah Abioye, permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, commended the participants for their cooperation and urged them to take the training seriously, as the government will provide necessary materials.

Oni Waheed, IITA Park manager, speaking on the journey so far, expressed excitement about the initiative, acknowledging the government’s support.

Idowu David, speaking on behalf of the participants, expressed gratitude to the government and IITA, promised to make the most of the training and contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in Oyo State.

David who is participants’ captain stated that the program is a significant step towards achieving the Oyo State Government’s agenda to promote agriculture and reduce unemployment, expected to have a positive impact on the lives of the participants and the overall agricultural sector in the state.