FG, development partner to understudy Lagos food market

The Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with Agence Française de development (AFD) SEMMARIS and its technical assistance to understudy Lagos food market systems and establish a National Agri-food Market Development Strategy for the country.

The technical assistance will define the strategic orientations of the Nigerian policy on the development of wholesale markets for fresh produce in urban areas with the aim of creating a methodology for the modernisation of wholesale trade to supply major cities and peri-urban areas while structuring the Nigerian agri-food value chain.

“It also is in line with the tripartite agreement earlier signed between the Federal Government, AFD, and the technical partner which also involves a one-year study which will run from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024,” said in a statement signed by Nike Sodipo, assistant director of public affairs, Ministry of Agric.

“With a particular focus on the three largest urban consumption areas, and will look at the whole value chains market ecosystem from rural to urban corridors in Nigeria namely: Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Kaduna, and Onitsha-Port-Harcourt,” the statement said.

“The visit to Lagos state, according to the team, was in furtherance of the bid to study the food value chains in Lagos thereby helping to reduce food spoilage, promote food storage and preservation, guarantee food security, greater returns for farmers and investors in the agro-allied sector.

The report stated that the Lagos state government as part of its food systems transformation agenda has commenced the construction of a Central Food Security Systems & Logistics Hub on a 120Ha parcel of land at Ketu-Ereyun, Epe area of the state.

The project was borne out of the need to address the food spoilage, storage and processing challenges and with focus on ensuring food traceability.

The visiting team was received by Olatokunbo Emokpae, permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture.