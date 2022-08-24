Alluvial supports women’s mechanisation drive

Alluvial Agriculture aired its documentary titled ‘Aiding Women’s Access to Farm Mechanization’ in Abuja recently on the CBS news website.

The documentary which was produced in conjunction with TBD Media – an international film company, focused on Alluvial’s work with smallholder farmers, particularly women and how it is supporting them to scale.

The screened documentary showed Maryam Danjuma, one of the Female Tractor Operations Training (FTOT) beneficiaries, and captured how the training impacted her life and community.

The FTOT activity was done in partnership with Mastercard Foundation.

The documentary was graced by influential individuals in the agriculture sector notably, the national chairman of TOHFAN, president of RIFAN, and representatives of other key commodity associations. We also had representatives from Major financial institutions, NIRSAL and WOFAN.

“The documentary was a testament to the fact that, when you impact the life of one woman, you touch her entire community,” said the statement.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, the TV documentary had an interactive panel featuring, Chijioke Okoli, country director of agriculture & construction equipment divisions John Deere Brand of TATA Africa Services; Tolutope Babjide, gender network manager at FSD Africa; and Dimieari Von Kemedi, founder and managing director of Arila Group.

Key issues in financing and access to mechanization for smallholder farmers in Nigeria and other challenges such as access to credit and cultural barriers that inhibit women farmers were discussed.