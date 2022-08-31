2022 Women in Agribusiness Awards launched

The 2022 Women in Agribusiness Awards, which aims at honouring contributions of women to the sustainable agribusiness development on the African Continent, has been launched.

The week-long ceremony, which will be held in Greater Accra, Ashanti and northern regions between October 24 to 29, 2022. The event is on the theme: “Revitalising partnership for Sustainable Agribusiness Development.”

The awards ceremony and would be organised by Guzakuza, an organisation that promoted agriculture and entrepreneurship in Africa.

“We believe that women are doing a lot, especially when it comes to agribusiness. That is why, for the past years, we have been running an award scheme to highlight and celebrate the achievements of exceptional women,” said Madam Jane Austen, Coordinator for Guzakuza in a statement.

She said women-led agribusinesses played a vital role in the African economy, yet they often went unnoticed.

In 2021, five women, who were leaders in African agribusiness, were awarded for their achievements in the following categories: Agritech Innovation, Covid 19 Agribusiness Resilience, Dare to Defy, Sustainable Green Innovation, and the role model excellence.

Read also: Five Nigerian make top 15 Agra’s Women Agripreneurs of the Year finalists

This year’s categories have been increased to make room for 35 categories. The categories are She-Innovate in Agribusiness Awards/Agritech Innovation Award, Perseverance, Emerging Star in Agribusiness, COVID-19 Resilient, Role Model Excellence, Innovation of the Year Awards, Agribusiness Institution of the Year, Best Government Agri Initiative and Agric Innovators of the Year Awards.

Some of the awards would be Best Agri Advocacy, Long Service Awards (Men & Women), Best Agribusiness Ally, Best Packaging Agribusiness of the Year, Best Equipment & Machinery and African Agribusiness Woman of the Year Awards.

Others would be Environmental Impact, New Business of the Year, Business Diversification, Green Business of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion, Export Agribusiness of the Year, Micro Business of the Year, Best Woman Farmer of the Year, Online Agribusiness of the Year and Agritech Company of the Year Awards.

The rest would also be Sustainable Agribusiness of the Year, Young Agri Entrepreneur of the Year, Agrifintech Company of the Year, Marketing Innovation, International Agribusiness Woman of the Year, Agrimedia of the Year, Agri Journalist of the Year, Agri Finance of the Year and Research Institution of the Year Awards.