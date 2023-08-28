Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa wins second term

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, has been elected for a second and last term in office, an outcome that has been criticised by the opposition and questioned by observers.

Analysts said the election was heavily skewed in favour of the ZANU-PF party, which has ruled the nation since independence and the end of white minority rule in 1980. Mnangagwa, who succeeded longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to win re-election.

Read also: Voting underway in Zimbabwe despite delays

According to official results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) late on Saturday, Mnangagwa received 52.6 percent of the vote, compared to Nelson Chamisa’s 44 percent.

“Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba said to journalists.

Even though there were delays throughout the polls that fueled opposition claims of fraud and voter repression, some supporters of the ruling party hailed the results on Saturday.