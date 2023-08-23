Voting underway in Zimbabwe despite delays

Voting has started in Zimbabwe as President Emmerson Mnangagwa runs for a second and last term in a nation with a history of violent and contentious elections, multiple sources are reporting.

The election, which are taking place on Wednesday, is the second since a coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, a longstanding authoritarian ruler, in 2017.

There are 12 candidates running for president, but the major race is anticipated to be between the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, 45, and the 80-year-old “crocodile” Mnangagwa.

In a contentious election in 2018, Mnangagwa just barely defeated Chamisa.

Chamisa wants to end the ZANU-PF party’s 43-year reign of terror. Since breaking free from the control of the white minority in 1980, Zimbabwe has only had two presidents.

If no candidate receives a clear majority of the vote in the first round, a run-off election will be place on October 2.

Additionally, the 350-seat parliament and about 2,000 local council positions will be filled by this election.