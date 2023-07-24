Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK over military aid critique

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President has in a recent development made the decision to remove the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, from his position. This action was taken following Prystaiko’s critical remarks about the president’s handling of a dispute over British military aid to Ukraine.

The controversy began when Ben Wallace, the British Defense Minister suggested that Ukraine should show more appreciation for the arms support it receives from its allies. Wallace emphasized that the United Kingdom is not merely an “Amazon delivery service” for weaponry to Ukraine, urging Kyiv to express gratitude for the assistance provided.

Responding to Wallace’s remarks at a NATO summit in Vilnius, President Zelensky expressed his frustration, stating that he was uncertain how else Ukraine could demonstrate its gratitude. He even humorously suggested that they could personally express their appreciation to the minister every morning.

Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador, later supported the notion that Zelensky’s response contained an element of sarcasm. However, he also pointed out that such sarcasm might not be the most constructive approach, especially when it comes to maintaining positive relations with the UK. Prystaiko emphasized the importance of working together and not sending mixed signals to Russia.

Read also: Shettima leads Nigerian delegates to Rome UN Food Summit

“I don’t believe that this sarcasm is healthy. We don’t have to show the Russians that we have something between us, they have to know that we are working together,” Prystaiko said.

President Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Ambassador Prystaiko came as a surprise and was officially announced through a decree published on the presidential website. The decree did not provide explicit reasons for the dismissal.

Vadym Prystaiko has a distinguished career as a diplomat and has been serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom since July 2020. Prior to this role, he held the position of Ukraine’s foreign minister from 2019 to 2020.

The United Kingdom is a significant contributor to military aid to Ukraine, and it also plays a crucial role in training Ukrainian troops. The diplomatic incident has raised questions about the importance of maintaining strong and cordial relationships between the two countries, particularly in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges.