US President calls for immediate release of Niger Republic’s Bazoum

On Thursday, US President, Joe Biden urged the quick release of Mohamed Bazoum, the legitimately elected president of Niger, as well as the preservation of the nation’s democracy.

The 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence was Thursday, and Biden issued a statement saying, “I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy.”

“In this crucial moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honour our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance.”

Bazoum, 63, was deposed a week ago by his own guard in a coup that was denounced by the US, European countries, and the UN.

“The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders,”Biden said.