UN General Assembly adopts resolution to end Russian military operation in Ukraine

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution demanding that Russia immediately ends its military operations in Ukraine.

A total of 141 countries have voted in favour of the resolution reaffirming Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity at the UN assembly where all 193 UN member states have a say.

“The resolution demands that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” Abdulla Shahid, the assembly president said.

The resolution was sponsored by more than 90 countries and requires a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly to pass.

Read also: Russia – Ukraine Conflict: Air Peace deploys aircraft to evacuate Nigerians

Five countries – Belarus, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (more commonly known as North Korea), Eritrea, Russia and Syria – voted against it, while 35 abstained.

“The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: end hostilities in Ukraine now. Silence the guns now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy now,” António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General said in his address.

“Looking ahead, I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace.”