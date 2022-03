Russia – Ukraine Conflict: Air Peace deploys aircraft to evacuate Nigerians

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier has deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians fleeing violence in Europe on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the conflict started. The aircraft departed Nigeria at 2:20am Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland.

The Federal Government engaged Air Peace and another airline to evacuate over 2000 Nigerian nationals from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.