U.S takes bold steps to fight corruption globally

The United States government, through the office of the U.S. Department of State, announced on Wednesday that it has unveiled its plan to put into action the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption.

In a press release titled “Implementing the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption,” it said that corruption poses a grave threat by draining economic growth, impeding development, causing government instability, eroding democratic values, and fostering global chaos.

Recognising these dangers, President Biden designated the fight against corruption as a fundamental national security interest and foreign policy priority early in his term.

It said, “The journey to this point began at the inaugural Summit for Democracy in December 2021, when the Administration introduced the groundbreaking U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption.

“In line with this strategy, the newly released implementation plan outlines the steps the U.S. Department of State is taking to integrate and elevate anti-corruption efforts across all aspects of its global engagement.”

It added that, in the spirit of transparency and open government, this plan is being revealed during the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit.

Moreover, as the U.S. prepares for a three-year term on the OGP Steering Committee, this announcement signifies its commitment to transparency and international cooperation.

It concluded that “The Department of State eagerly awaits feedback on this implementation plan at AC_Coordination@state.gov and anticipates fruitful collaborations with its partners as they collectively tackle the challenge of corruption head-on.”