US military shuffle in Niger, non-essential personnel withdrawn says Reuters

The Pentagon is repositioning some troops and equipment within Niger and will withdraw a small number of non-essential personnel ‘out of an abundance of caution,’ as reported by U.S. officials to Reuters on Thursday. This marks the first major American military movement in Niger since the July coup.

The officials, who preferred to remain anonymous, did not disclose the specific number of personnel departing or those being repositioned within Niger. The repositioning involves a transition from Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger’s capital, to Air Base 201 in Agadez.

Prior to this relocation, there were 1,100 troops stationed in the West African country.

“This consolidation represents prudent military planning to safeguard U.S. assets while continuing to address the threat of violent extremism in the region.

“This does not change our overall force posture in Niger, and we continue to review all options as we assess a way forward,” the official said.

Reuters reported that during the past ten years, U.S. military personnel have provided training to Niger’s armed forces in counter-terrorism tactics and have carried out drone missions targeting both the Islamic State and an al Qaeda affiliate in the region.

It remains uncertain if the internal troop relocations within Niger might be associated with preparations in the event of a potential U.S. decision to fully withdraw its forces.

“The movement of U.S. assets has been coordinated with and approved by the appropriate authorities,” the official said.