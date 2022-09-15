Swedish Prime Minister resigns

Magdalena Andersson, the prime minister of Sweden has resigned. She filed her resignation letter in the early hours of Thursday amidst her party’s woeful performance in the just concluded election held on Sunday and won by right-wing parties.

Andersson who belongs to the centre-left bloc lost in a close tie election – 176 seats to 173, with 99% of the votes counted.

The defeat came as a big hit on Andersson’s social democratic members, the country’s largest party.

According to the Sweden political structure, it is bloc politics that usually dictates the wind of power and who wields it to which the right-bloc has earned by the slightest majority to win.

Magdalena Andersson became the first female prime minister of the nordic nation when she attained the seat of power last year even though she quit on the first day, before returning soon after.

“In parliament, they have a one or two seat advantage,” she said in her resignation speech. “It’s a thin majority, but it is a majority.”

It is expected that Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderates will assume power and assemble a new government as he mentioned on Wednesday in a news conference.

“I am ready to do all I can to form a new, stable and vigorous government for the whole of Sweden and all its citizens.”