Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Survey shows India, China support Russia

While most countries around the world have blamed Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, respondents in India and China are more supportive of the Russian position, a new survey by Brand Finance, a London based consultancy firm shows.

Findings from the survey showed that Russia is blamed for the conflict by a majority of respondents in Japan (81%), the United Kingdom (74%), Germany (67%), France (64%), Brazil (63%), and the United States (60%).

“More respondents in South Africa (48%) and Turkey (42%) blame Russia than any other party. In India, although many (32%) blame Russia, more (46%) blame either the USA or NATO. In China, most respondents (52%) blame the USA, with only a minority (11%) blaming Russia,” the survey highlighted.

For Ukraine, only a tiny proportion of respondents blame the country for the invasion, between 1% to 10%.

“The majority of respondents rate Ukraine’s conduct and response during the conflict positively. Net positive approval ratings range from +23% in Brazil to +60% in the UK – the highest in the study,” It further showed.

A representative sample of over 5,000 respondents in 10 countries using the methodology of the Global Soft Power Index 2022 was used to draw up the conclusion.

Analysts at the firm also noted that the invasion has plummeted Russia’s reputation by 19% when compared in the previous perceptions captured in the research conducted for the Global Soft Power Index 2022 in the autumn of last year.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance said by invading Ukraine, Russia has undermined its ability to exert influence on the world.

“It is now seen as an aggressor, with the public across much of the world highly critical of its conduct. And with its soft power shattered, it will find it almost impossible to attract or persuade international partners whether in business or in diplomacy,” Haigh added.