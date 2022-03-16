Russia, Ukraine close to agreeing some deals – Sergei Lavrov

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that some formulations for agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed upon, with neutral status for Kiev being considered “seriously.”

However, he told the RBC news outlet that there were other issues that were equally important, such as the use of the Russian language in Ukraine and freedom of expression.

This follows the ongoing peace talks between the two countries.

Also, Reuters reported that Volodymyr Zelensky , Ukrainian President said in a video address released early Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia’s positions in peace talks were sounding more realistic, but that more time was needed.

In light of this, a senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia were “certainly difficult,” but that there was “certainly room for compromise,” and that talks would resume on Wednesday, Reuters reported.