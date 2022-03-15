Russia-Ukraine Crisis: U.K. set to ban exports of luxury goods to Russia

The United Kingdom, U.K., is planning to deny Russia and Belarus access to the most favoured Nation tariff for hundreds of their exports, a new Bloomberg News report has shown.

According to the company’s Tuesday report, the government published an initial list of £900 million worth of goods, including vodka, that will now face an additional 35 percent tariff on top of current tariffs.

This comes after the United States imposed additional sanctions on the country’s imports last week Tuesday.

Also, the UK Prime Minister has taken a number of measures against the country recently, including a trip to Riyadh yesterday to discuss a possible replacement for banned Russian oil.