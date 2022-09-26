Mass shooting in Russia leaves 7 children, 6 others dead

A lone shooter killed 13 people Monday morning when he attacked a school in Izhevsk, a city located in Udmurtia region of Russia. Seven children were among the 13 people killed while 21 others sustained injuries.

Alexander Brechalov, governor of Udmurtia, revealed that the yet-to-be-identified gunman also shot himself, Times news reported.

Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that the gunman wore a black t-shirt with “Nazi symbols.” No other details about the shooter or his motives have been released.

Read also: Warner Music’s ADA, Believe seek Russian deals despite business suspension