Freeland, Carney may succeed Trudeau as he steps down

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister and Mark Carney, an ex-central banker have been pointed as potential successors to Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister.

This comes following his announcement on his resignation, stating he will step down once the ruling Liberal Party selects a new leader.

Trudeau, has said that his stepping down will reduce the “contention” surrounding his leadership, allowing the government to focus on the complex issues facing Canadians in the coming months.

Trudeau, who has served nearly a decade as prime minister, confirmed he will remain in office until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen.

“This country deserves a real choice at the next election,” he said, as he noted facing increasing pressure from within his party and beyond to resign.

When asked about the political landscape he is leaving for his successor, Trudeau expressed “tremendous confidence” in Canadians and parliamentarians’ dedication to serving the public.

Addressing reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau remarked that “Parliament has been entirely seized by obstruction” and a “total lack of productivity over the past few months.”

He stated that “it’s time for a reset” and for the “temperature to come down” in Canadian politics. In his third term as prime minister, Trudeau emphasised the need for a “fresh start in parliament” to navigate the “complex” domestic and international challenges ahead.

Trudeau outlined that the reset involves two key actions: the prorogation of parliament until late March and his resignation, which he believes will “decrease the level of polarisation” in politics.

