2024 in review: A look at 10 changes to Canada’s international student route

Canada introduced seven major changes to its international student route in 2024 which aligns with the government’s aim of scaling back the number of temporary residents.

The major changes include updates, closures, caps and new rules. For example, there were updates on the eligibility criteria for post-graduation work permits (PGWPs), cost of living requirement, and regulations for open work permits for spouses of students. In addition, there were caps on study permit applications, as well as stricter rules for study permits and off-campus work hours for international students.

Additionally, the student direct stream and the Nigeria student express route were closed in 2024. Marc Miller, Canada’s Immigration Minister had this to say about the adjustments to its temporary resident pathway:

“To be clear, all newcomers are valued in Canada. They contribute to Canada’s economic, social and cultural fabric. Our economic future depends on those we bring to Canada”.

“But we also need to recognize that this can impact communities, such as the increases in unemployment amongst youth and newcomers… for the first time in Canadian history, we will include targets for temporary residents in addition to permanent residents in our annual immigration levels planning”.

“First, we will reduce the target on study permits issued by 10 percent in 2025 and 2026 compared to 2024. This means we aim to issue up to 437,000 study permits in both 2025 and 2026, which would represent about a 36 percent decrease from 2023”.

Here are some of these changes in detail:

Curriculum licensing agreements: Starting in September, international students in programs under a curriculum licensing agreement were no longer eligible for PGWPs. The deadline for this change was later moved up to May 15.

Three-year PGWPs for master’s degree students: Graduates of Master’s degree programs became eligible for three-year work permits from February 15. This benefits students with shorter programs, giving them more time for work experience and potential permanent residency.

Language requirements for PGWP applicants: From November 1, PGWP applicants had to meet specific Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) scores—7 for university graduates and 5 for college graduates.

Field of study requirements for PGWP eligibility: From September 18, only students graduating from fields linked to long-term occupational shortages were eligible for PGWPs. This does not apply to Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctoral graduates from universities.

The fields of study linked to fields with long-term shortages are Agriculture and Agri-food, Healthcare, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Trade and Transport. International students who applied for study permits before November 1, 2024, are exempt from the field of study requirements for PGWP eligibility. However, if they apply for a new study permit after this date, such as when changing schools or programs, the field of study requirement will then apply.

Updated cost of living requirement

As of January 1, 2024, IRCC increased the cost-of-living requirement for study permit applicants. The new requirement for a single applicant doubled from $10,000 to $20,635. Applicants must have these funds in addition to covering their first-year tuition and travel costs. This new requirement applies to all study permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024.

Closure of the Student Direct Stream and Nigeria Student Express

On November 8, IRCC announced the immediate closure of the Student Direct Stream (SDS). Launched in 2018, SDS aimed to expedite study permit applications for students from 14 countries, including India, China, Pakistan, and the Philippines, with a standard processing time of 20 calendar days. However, typical processing times vary by country, often taking much longer. For example, the current processing time for a study permit from Pakistan is 10 weeks.

Simultaneously, IRCC also terminated the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) program, which provided a similar expedited service for Nigerian applicants.

Cap on study permit applications

On January 22, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced a new intake cap for international student study permit applications. This cap is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved new study permits for 2024, representing a 35 per cent decrease from the previous year.

In April, Marc Miller, Canada’s Immigration Minister, clarified that the target for approved study permits in 2024 is 485,000. The figure of 360,000 accounts for the anticipated 97,000 extension applications and includes a buffer for other variations.

On September 18, IRCC announced a further reduction in the number of study permits for 2025, based on a 10 per cent decrease from the 2024 target of 485,000. Therefore, 437,000 study permits will be issued in 2025.

The Immigration Levels Plan for 2025-27, released in October, outlined targets for temporary residents, including international students, arriving in 2025, 2026, and 2027. The target for new international student arrivals in 2025 is set at 305,900. This applies only to new arrivals and does not include study permit renewals or extensions for students already in Canada.

Stricter rules for study permits

To manage the new intake cap for international student study permits, IRCC introduced Provincial Attestation Letters (PALs) on January 22, 2024. These letters, issued by provinces and territories, verify that an international student has a credible admission and falls within the new cap limits.

As of January 22, 2024, all study permit applications require an attestation letter. However, in March, IRCC announced exemptions for specific student categories. PALs are necessary for most post-secondary applicants, non-degree granting graduate programs, and any international student not on the exemption list.

Exemptions include primary and secondary school students, Master’s or doctoral students, in-Canada visiting or exchange students at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI), existing study and work permit holders, and family members of permit holders. Additionally, students already approved for a study permit or whose applications were received before January 22, 2024, at 8:30 am EST are exempt.

On September 18, IRCC also mandated that Master’s and PhD students must obtain PALs.

New requirements for international students changing schools

On April 29, the temporary pandemic measures allowing international students to work over 20 hours per week ended. The pre-pandemic limit of 20 hours per week off-campus during academic terms was reinstated but increased to 24 hours per week from November 15.

As of November 15, international students wishing to change schools needed to apply for a new study permit. Previously, students could change schools on the same permit by updating their status online.

As of December 13, international students transferring schools for winter or spring 2025 could start studying before receiving a new study permit, provided they applied for it. It was re-iterated that college and university vocational students change programs and apply for a new study permit after November 1 must meet field of study requirements.

Updated regulations for open work permits for spouses

On January 22, IRCC introduced new restrictions on spousal open work permits for international students.

These permits are now limited to spouses of students enrolled in Master’s and Doctoral programs. Previously, spouses of students in college and undergraduate programs were eligible.

As of March 19, a new policy was implemented, with IRCC also announcing exceptions for specific undergraduate programs. Spouses or partners of students in professional degree programs in the medical, and engineering fields and education degrees at a university remain eligible for spousal open work permits. These fields and programs are:

– Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS, DMD)

– Bachelor of Law or Juris Doctor (LLB, JD, BCL)

– Doctor of Medicine (MD)

– Doctor of Optometry (OD)

– Pharmacy (PharmD, BS, BSc, BPharm)

– Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM)

– Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, BSN, BNSc)

– Bachelor of Education (B. Ed.)

– Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng., BE, BASc)

In September, Further restrictions were announced, limiting open work permit eligibility to spouses of Master’s degree students enrolled in programs lasting at least 16 months. This policy has not yet come into effect.

