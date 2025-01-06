Justin Trudeau resigns as leader of Canada’s governing Liberal Party

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he will step down as leader of the governing Liberal Party, ending his nine-year tenure in office.

In a press conference, Mr Trudeau confirmed that he would resign in the face of rising discontent over his leadership.

Mr Trudeau will stay on as Prime Minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

He told reporters: “If I am having to fight internal battles, I will not be the best option in the next election.

“I don’t easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well-being of democracy is something that I hold dear.”

Parliament in Canada will be suspended until March 24.

Earlier on in his speech announcing he will step down, Mr Trudeau made several references to how he was a “fighter”.

He told a press conference: “Since 2015 I’ve fought for this country, for you, to strengthen and grow the middle class, why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future.

“We are at a critical moment in the world.

“As you all know, I’m a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians.

“And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history.”

Earlier on Monday, Canada’s Globe and Mail reported that Mr Trudeau had intended to quit before his party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday, to avoid the perception that his own MPs forced him out.

At the end of October, almost two dozen backbench Liberal MPs signed a letter calling on their leader to step down, with the party fearing a seismic defeat in elections later this year.

The Canadian premier then came under increased pressure when his finance minister quit in December after they clashed over how to deal with Donald Trump’s threat to levy US tariffs on Canadian goods.

Poor opinion poll ratings suggest his party is on course for a general election defeat. The vote must take place before October, but a change in Liberal Party leadership is likely to increase calls for a snap poll in the coming months.

A new leader would have to fight an election campaign while also navigating a possible trade war with the US.

Mr Trudeau unexpectedly swept his party to power in 2015, then aged 43.

He had promised a new kind of politics with an open immigration policy, increased taxes on the rich and a focus on battling climate change.

But in recent years his popularity has sunk as frustration grows with the cost of living and immigration.

Trump has vowed to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if the country does not secure its shared border to the flow of irregular migrants and illegal drugs.

Mr Trudeau attempted to calm the incoming US President in a visit to Florida in November where he promised Trump that Canada would shore up border security.

But days later the Republican leader publicly mocked the Canadian PM, labeling him the “governor” of Canada and suggesting his country could become part of the US.

