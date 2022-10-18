Denmark confirms cause of Nord stream damage

After an investigation on the Baltic sea, authorities in Denmark have confirmed that the nord stream damage was caused by a ‘powerful explosion’ , Aljazeera reported.

The 50 meters (164ft) underwater pipeline which brings gas from Russia to Germany was destroyed by a blast last month.

Copenhagen Police stated in a statement on Tuesday that they had conducted a number of preliminary examinations of what they referred to as “the crime scenes,” with the help of the Danish Armed Forces and in cooperation with other parties, including the Danish security and intelligence agency.

In order to handle further inquiry into the incidents, the agency and police have decided to form a joint investigative group, according to the police, who also noted that it was “impossible to determine when the investigation may be expected to be concluded.”

The early investigation into two further leaks that occurred closer to the Swedish coast, according to the domestic security service, “has bolstered the suspicions of significant sabotage,” and a prosecutor reported that evidence had been recovered there.

The damaged pipes off the coast of Sweden, according to a video broadcast on Tuesday by the Swedish newspaper Expressen, appear to be missing at least 50 meters (165 feet) of metal pipe.

Seismologists in Denmark earlier reported that they had observed tremors around the leaks that were up to 2.3 on the Richter scale, despite the fact that the signals did not resemble earthquake-related ones.

Massive amounts of methane, a strong greenhouse gas, were released into the atmosphere for several days as a result of the damaged pipelines.