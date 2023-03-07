Belarus nabs ‘terrorist’ behind attempted sabotage at airfield base – Belta

Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a “terrorist” working with Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services over attempted sabotage at a Belarusian airfield, the Belta news agency reported, citing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarusian anti-government activists said last month they had blown up a sophisticated Russian military surveillance aircraft in a drone attack at an airfield near the Belarusian capital Minsk, a claim disputed by Moscow and Minsk.

“The Security Service of Ukraine, the leadership of the CIA, behind closed doors, are carrying out an operation against the Republic of Belarus.

“A terrorist was trained,” Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Lukashenko said the aircraft had suffered only superficial damage in the attack, which was carried out using a “small drone”, Belta reported.

The suspect detained over the attack against the Beriev A-50 surveillance plane is a dual Russian-Ukrainian national, Belta also cited Lukashenko as saying.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of its military campaign against Kyiv a year ago.

Lukashenko has repeatedly said Belarus may join the conflict directly if its territory comes under attack from Ukraine.