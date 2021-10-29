Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede is a philanthropist, lawyer and banker with over twenty-nine years’ experience working in the financial and not-for-profit sectors. She co-founded the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation with her husband, Aigboje, with a vision to close the gap between Africa and the world by improving the lives of Africans through transformed public-service delivery and access to quality primary healthcare.

As Executive Vice-Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Ofovwe oversees the activities of the Foundation and is primarily focused on driving public sector transformation in Nigeria. The Foundation achieves its objectives by supporting the reform efforts of government ministries, departments and agencies, providing financing and private sector expertise for targeted initiatives and arranging programmes and scholarships that build capacity in the public sector workforce.

Their founder and principals are leading figures from business, government and academic life. Together, they share a strong vision for the future of African governance and the potential of the African continent and its people. Although their goals are ambitious, they believe that with the knowledge and expertise of their Board of Directors and their advisors, they will ultimately achieve their objectives.

Read Also: Federal civil service partners with Aig-Imoukhuede foundation to digitalise

To achieve their objectives, the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) will fund scholarships for outstanding Nigerians and Ghanaians to undertake an intensive post-graduate world-class training in governance and public policy.

They entered into a partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government to provide this training. Every year since 2017, five scholarships are awarded to Nigerian and Ghanaian candidates to attend the Blavatnik School to pursue a Master of Public Policy (MPP) degree. Upon graduation, Africa Initiative for Governance scholars will be expected to return home and apply their learning experience as change agents in their home country’s public sector.

They also have fellowships that are open to senior officials or practitioners in Nigeria and Ghana, who have made outstanding contributions to the development and implementation of a policy that has had a meaningful impact on growth, development and the public good in Africa.

Ofovwe’s other philanthropic work includes her roles as Vice-Chair of the board of The Ovie Brume Foundation, which provides educational programmes and services to underserved school aged children in Nigeria; Advisory board member of the Oxford University Africa Society and Trustee of The Funding Network.

She is a Chevening Scholar and holds an LLB from Kings College, London, a Bachelor of Law from the Nigerian Law School, an MBA from the University of Cambridge, and an MSc in Development Management from the London School of Economics. She is also a certified MBTI and FIRO-B practitioner and a qualified coach.