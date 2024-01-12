Zulum to transport unions: Comply with load restriction laws or risk jail term

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has issued a stern warning to transport unions, including the Road Transport Workers Union of Nigeria (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and Clearance Agents Association.

Zulum said that the government would impose severe penalties, including jail terms on those who violate load restriction laws in the state.

Zulum served the warning in Maiduguri on Thursday during a meeting with the leadership of transport unions in the state at the council chamber of the Government House.

The governor emphasised the importance of adhering to load restrictions as mandated by the government’s transportation regulations.

“What we want is to stop the issue of overloading, no one is stopping anybody from loading goods, especially the transborder trade.

“Henceforth, any vehicle that is plying on our major roads carrying goods beyond the maximum allocation limit, the goods shall be confiscated.

“We will also look at the state laws and that of the federal law to propose a bill that will be sent to the state assembly to amend a certain portion of the Borno State Road Transport Management Agency with a steeper penalty for defaulters of the rules and regulations on the roads including the drivers. We want a situation where all trucks would load their goods not exceeding more than 40 tones within the state,” Zulum said.

He announced that the Borno State Government would send a bill to the State House of Assembly for the review of existing road and transportation laws to provide explicit and stern punishment.