LASIEC vows to conduct free and fair council polls

Ahead of Lagos State council polls on Saturday, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LAISEC) has assured Lagosian that it was prepared to conduct a free and fair council election that would be satisfactory to all stakeholders.

The commission also assures residents of adequate security during and after the exercise.

Justice Ayotunde Philips (rtd), Chairman of LASIEC, stated this in a media briefing on Friday.

He said that the security of lives and properties during and after the election will be given the topmost priority, stressing that members of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) and Neighbourhood Watch will be first responders while the joint forces of Operation MESSA would also be on standby.

Philips said that the result of the validation exercise of political parties showed that 15 political parties will be participating in the election.

“I have met with those who have issues with us like YAGA Africa today and we have discussed. As part of preparations for the election, non-sensitive materials have ready been deployed, while the distribution of sensitive materials to all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will be done tonight in the presence of security agencies and political parties’ agents to ensure security and transparency, “Philips said.

The Chairman of LASIEC, stressed that the voting process will start at 8 am and end at 3 pm, while those on the queue at 3 pm shall be attended, adding that the elections shall be conducted with the use of smart cards, Personal Voters Card (PVC).

The commission maintained that in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos State government and other relevant health authorities protocols on COVID-19, the commission shall strictly enforce the use of facemask and observance of social distancing, while there will be the provision of infrared thermometers, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, disinfection of chairs, tables and work areas for the safety of voters and electoral officials at voting centres.

LASIEC also promised that the election would be credible devoid of violence; intimidation or harassment, stressing that it is counting on the media for an unbiased and balanced reportage of the exercise.

“Persons living with Disabilities would be adequately assisted in the election process, while elderly people, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers shall be given preference in casting their votes,” she added.