Ganduje: I’ll hit the ground running as APC chairman

Umaru Ganduje, the new chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says he will get to work immediately to ensure the victory of the ruling party in the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

Ganduje spoke during his acceptance speech as the party’s chair after his emergence at the 12th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting monitored held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja and monitored on Channels Television on Thursday.

The party’s NEC also elected Ajibola Basiru, a former Senate spokesman, from Osun State, as its national secretary.

Read also: Jigawa’s Gov. Umar Namadi offers investors peaceful, conducive environment, cheap labour

Addressing party leaders after his emergence, Ganduje thanked President Bola Tinubu and promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

The ex-governor of Kano State pledged to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.

He further stated that there would be level playing field for all party members during party primaries.

Ganduje promised to hit the ground running to ensure victory for the party in the three forthcoming off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa.

Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi are three of the eight states with off-season governorship elections due to past litigations and court judgements. Others are Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo.

In the general election earlier this year, the APC won the presidential poll and 16 state governorship, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 10, the Labour Party (LP) with one state and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) also with a state.