Drake loses $600,000 bet on Joshua vs Ngannou Saudi fight

Award-winning Canadian rapper and singer Drake lost a whopping $600,000 bet after British-Nigerian former world champion Anthony Joshua knocked out UFC title holder Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old singer gained prominence for betting on fights two years ago and has since recorded some big wins and losses.

According to the Mirror, Drake’s $600,000 bet on former UFC champion Ngannou to beat Joshua would have earned him $2 million if the Cameroonian had taken AJ to the canvas.

But Joshua, former two-time world champion delivered a sensational knockout victory over MMA fighter Ngannou in the second round of their highly-anticipated big-money showdown.

One of Drake’s biggest bets last year was on YouTube boxer Logan Paul to knock out Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight. The rapper won $1.3million after Danis was disqualified in the final round for trying to choke Paul unconscious, prompting a massive brawl to break out in the ring.

Drake also missed out on a $920,000 payout after Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland. Drake was rooting for Adesanya to knockout Strickland in their world title clash, but Strickland produced an upset to win on points.

Joshua has now recorded four consecutive victories since losing two fights in a row to Oleksandr Usyk. The last three of those wins have all come by way of knockout.

The 34-year-old defeated Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin in 2023 and started 2034 after sending Ngannou to the canvas in a second-round knockout.