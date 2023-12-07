Bauchi students seek justice and increased security after brutal stabbing

Leaders of the National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS) and the Students Union Government (SUG) of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) met with the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, on Wednesday to request increased security presence within their communities.

The visit came in response to a recent incident on December 2nd, where unknown individuals robbed a female student, Philomena Ahobe, of her mobile phone. Her boyfriend, Agbaidu Joseph, an ATBU student, attempted to intervene but was tragically stabbed by the assailants.

While condemning the violent protest following the incident, the student leaders commended the Commissioner for his swift response in containing the situation. They presented a letter formally requesting enhanced security measures in their surrounding areas.

Commissioner Mohammed assured the students that the police would deploy additional personnel to ensure their safety and protect their property. He emphasized the core responsibility of the police to protect citizens and underlined that excessive force is not the only solution to conflict resolution.

“Right cannot be fought through violence, but by reconciliation,” he stated.

While understandable in its outrage, he acknowledged that the initial student protest was ultimately misguided and provided an opportunity for opportunistic individuals to exploit the situation and turn it violent.

Commissioner Mohammed pledged to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on Joseph and vowed to deliver justice. He reassured the students that their safety and well-being remain a top priority for the police.